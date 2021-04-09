Manchester (United Kingdom), 06/04/2021.- Erling Haaland of Dortmund in action during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, 1st leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in Manchester, Britain, 06 April 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

German club Borussia Dortmund, where Norwegian Erling Haaland plays, Ajax Amsterdam and France's Olympique Lyon all share an investor: a Spanish investment fund tied to the insurance company Mapfre.

Clubs with healthy balance sheets, that generate profits and have diversified revenue streams -- and that know how to how to navigate the transfer market -- are the elements that have led the insurer to focus on Borussia, Ajax and Olympique as one of the first financial products available to the general public in Spain that can be used to invest in soccer.

The 'Mapfre Behavioral Fund' is, as the name suggests, based on behavioral economics, a trend that tries to understand the non-rational elements involved in investors’ decision-making when looking for market opportunities. And one example, according to fund manager Luis García, is soccer.