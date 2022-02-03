The Taliban do not believe in the transformational power of art and fear artists, exiled Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi tells Efe in an interview on Thursday at a conference in Brussels that celebrates women from her home country.

Karimi was forced to flee Afghanistan when the Taliban rose to power in August 2021.

She speaks with a mixture of determination and nostalgia about her home, her films as she sits with her hair uncovered and her nails painted a bright shade of crimson.

"The Taliban are anti-artists, they are anti-culture. They don’t believe in the power of art or they are afraid of the power of art," Karimi tells Efe.

The filmmaker speaks with passion of how writers, musicians, painters and filmmakers "through their art, can bring changes in society and even sometimes they can make revolutions."

(...)