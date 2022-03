Olega from Kyiv (Kiev) feeds her baby in the Pustomyty kinder garden that was converted in a refugee shelter, near Lviv, Ukraine, 08 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

People stay at the Pustomyty kinder garden that was converted in a refugee shelter, near Lviv, Ukraine, 08 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A boy draws at the Pustomyty kinder garden that was converted into a refugee shelter, near Lviv, Ukraine, 08 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Ukraine’s children are bearing the brunt of Russia’s invasion, which in the space of just over two weeks has forced over a million minors to leave the country in search of refuge.

Ukrainian mothers are left with the task of confronting trauma while trying to limit its effect on their children.

At Lviv train station in western Ukraine, Svetlana cradles her 18-month-old son Olexiy as she waits for the next train to take her out of the country.

(...)