The Ukrainians returning home to be with family, take up arms

Olga Hoidosh left Ukraine this month with her two children and siblings to escape the war but, just 20 days later, she has decided to return to home in the western city of Ternopil to be with her husband.

“We were welcomed in Poland but I had to come back,” she tells Efe shortly after arriving in Lviv from Poland, where she left her two school-aged children with a friend.

“Before the war, my husband broke both of his legs in a fall and cannot walk. On top of that, he is of military recruitment age so cannot leave Ukraine,” she adds.

