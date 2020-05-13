‘The virus didn’t kill him’: Police brutality during Kenya's curfew

Kenyan police officers patrol in the streets before a curfew which has been implemented as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Nairobi, Kenya, 27 March 2020. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenyan police officers interrogate and conduct a body search on a man (C), whom they found walking at night as they patrolled to enforce that people are in their homes during the curfew time on the fifth day of the night curfew in Mathare 4A, one of the most densely populated places in Nairobi, Kenya, 31 March 2020. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Isaiah Omollo sits in the entrance of his home in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya, 15 May 2020. EFE/Patricia Martínez Sastre

A relative (R) of deceased Vitallis Ochilo Owino, 39, is comforted as friends unload his body from a pulling cart after taking it to the Muthaiga police station in protest for his murder, in Nairobi, Kenya, 04 May 2020. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Residents and friends of deceased Vitallis Ochilo Owino, 39, shout slogans in protest for his murder, in the streets of the Mathare slums in Nairobi, Kenya, 04 May 2020. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU