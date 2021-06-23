Slobodan Milosevic appears for the fourth time before the court of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, 11 December 2001. EPA PHOTO REUTERS POOL/FILE/PAUL VREEKER/CSS-BW

Former Croatian president and last president of Yugoslavia, Stjepan Mesic gestures during an interview with EFE agency in Zagreb, Croatia, 07 June 2021 (issued 23 June 2021). EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

The war was inevitable, says former president of Yugoslavia

It has been 30 years since Slovenia and Croatia declared independence from Yugoslavia, marking the breakup of the Federation after a series of bloody ethnic wars that lasted a decade.

But according to the last president of Yugoslavia, Stjepan Mesic — who represented Croatia in the Federation — reaching an agreement and avoiding a war was not possible.

“I proposed a confederation for three, five, eight years, as long as we needed to reach an agreement and then decide what to do. All the constituent elements would proclaim their independence and sign a confederal agreement. But no proposal was accepted,” Mesic told Efe.

Mesic said his counterparts from the other federations — which included Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia and the two autonomous regions of Kosovo and Vojvodina — were unwilling to reach a political agreement.