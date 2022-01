San Jose (United States), 04/01/2022.- Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos departs the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building and US Courthouse after being found guilty on four counts and acquitted on four counts in San Jose, California, USA, 03 January 2022. The jury also deadlocked on three other charges against CEO Elizabeth Holmes, and Theranos, her failed blood-testing technology start-up company. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/PETER DASILVA

San Jose (United States), 04/01/2022.- Elizabeth Holmes (C), founder of Theranos, her partner, Billy Evans (L), her mother Noel (2-R) and father Christian (R) departs the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building and US Courthouse after being found guilty on four counts and acquitted on four counts in San Jose, California, USA, 03 January 2022. The jury also deadlocked on three other charges against CEO Elizabeth Holmes, and Theranos, her failed blood-testing technology start-up company. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/PETER DASILVA

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors of her blood-testing startup out of hundreds and millions of dollars in a trial that gripped Silicon Valley.

Monday’s verdict sealed the downfall of the young entrepreneur who marketed her health tech startup as a groundbreaking blood testing technology that would use automated devices to provide rapid diagnoses of a range of medical issues from just a few drops of blood. EFE

