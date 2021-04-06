There is a link between the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and rare cares of blood clots developing in people who have received the inoculation, the head of vaccine strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Tuesday.

Marco Cavaleri’s comments to the Il Messaggero newspaper in Italy comes after the EMA, the World Health Organization and AstraZeneca last month said that the vaccine was safe to use and that its positive impacts outweighed any risks of potential side effects, such as thrombosis.EFE-EPA