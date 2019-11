Historic Grape Cups (Traubenpokal) are on display shortly before their presentation to Saxony's treasure chamber at the Pretiosen Hall of the Green Vault (Gruenes Gewoelbe) in Dresden, Germany, 6 December 2007. EFE/EPA/RALF HIRSCHBERGER GERMANY OUT

Saxony Premier Michael Kretschmer answers media questions inside the Dresden Castle where Dresden's Treasury Green Vault is located, in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Police Forensics officers investigate the area near the Dresden Castle, in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Journalists visit the jewel hall of the historical Green Vault at Dresden Castle, Dresden, Germany, 31 August 2006. EFE/EPA/MATTHIAS HIEKEL GERMANY OUT

Precious gemstones are pictured at the historical Green Vault (Gruenes Gewoelbe) of the Dresden castle, Germany, 13 September 2007. EFE/EPA/RALF HIRSCHBERGER GERMANY OUT

An interiour view shows yard inside the Dresden Castle where Dresden's Treasury Green Vault is located, in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Dresden's Royal Palace was the scene of a potentially multimillion-dollar heist in the early hours of Monday morning.

The theft took place in the Green Vault, a treasure chamber of the palace, in the eastern German state of Saxony, which is one of the world's oldest museums.