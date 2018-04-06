Kazakhstan's Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) director Yerzhan Saltybayev, speaks to the media during a meeting to tighten relations between the IWEP and Spain's Elcano Royal Institute in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Spain's Elcano Royal Institute and Kazakhstan's Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) signed a memorandum of understanding in Madrid on Friday aimed at strengthening their institutional and academic relations.

"The purpose of the agreement is simply to establish permanent collaboration between these two institutes essentially with the view to improving Spain's knowledge and understanding of what's happening" in Kazakhstan, Elcano director Charles Powell told Efe after a closed-door meeting centering on Kazakhstan's role as a bridge between Europe and Central Asia.

"Spain is very active player in Central Asia and we want to know more about the Spanish position and ideas concerning the complex processes currently taking place in our region," said IWEP director Yerlan Saltibayev.

"We hope to continue this cooperation in the future because there are many things to discuss," he added.

Saltibayev said the memorandum was "purely academic" so the main objective of the agreement is to achieve greater cooperation on "joint research."

According to its website, IWEP was created in 2003 under the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to conduct independent research on a wide range of issues, including global economy, geopolitics, security, intercultural relations, religion and regional integration.

IWEP supplies Kazakhstan's leadership with analyses and participates in public policy development, both domestically and internationally. It also serves as a platform for public policy discussions and a conduit for communicating Kazakhstan's positions internationally.