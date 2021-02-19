At least sixteen people were arrested and six were injured on Thursday as protesters took to the streets of several Spanish cities for the third consecutive night to demand the release of jailed rapper Pablo Hasél.
The musician was detained on Tuesday after barricading himself inside the Lleida university building to avoid arrest.
Riots, in which two of the injured were police officers, were especially violent in Barcelona and Valencia.
Hasél -real name Pablo Rivadulla- was handed a two-year prison sentence and fined nearly 30,000 euros by Spain’s National Court in 2018 after judges found him guilty of glorifying the now-defunct Basque terrorist group Eta and slandering the royal family, the police and the court system in a series of tweets and some of his lyrical content.