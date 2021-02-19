Riot police charge against protesters during a march in protest of imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Valencia, eastern Spain, 18 February 2021. Riots happened in several Spanish cities after Hasel was sentenced to a nine-months in jail sentence after he was found him guilty of glorifying terrorism and insulting the crown and state institutions. EFE/BIEL ALINO

Protesters riot during a march in protest of imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in central Barcelona, north eastern Spain, 18 February 2021. EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Riot police officers arrest protesters during a march in protest of imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in central Barcelona, north eastern Spain, 18 February 2021. EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Protesters riot during a march in protest of imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in central Barcelona, north eastern Spain, 18 February 2021. EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Riot police stand guard during a march in protest of imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in central Barcelona, north eastern Spain, 18 February 2021. EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Protesters riot during a march in protest of imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in central Barcelona, north eastern Spain, 18 February 2021. EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

A firefighter reacts next to a burning trash container during a march in protest of imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in central Barcelona, north eastern Spain, 18 February 2021. EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Third night of riots in Spain as protesters demand release of jailed rapper

At least sixteen people were arrested and six were injured on Thursday as protesters took to the streets of several Spanish cities for the third consecutive night to demand the release of jailed rapper Pablo Hasél.

The musician was detained on Tuesday after barricading himself inside the Lleida university building to avoid arrest.

Riots, in which two of the injured were police officers, were especially violent in Barcelona and Valencia.

Hasél -real name Pablo Rivadulla- was handed a two-year prison sentence and fined nearly 30,000 euros by Spain’s National Court in 2018 after judges found him guilty of glorifying the now-defunct Basque terrorist group Eta and slandering the royal family, the police and the court system in a series of tweets and some of his lyrical content.