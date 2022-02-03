The Olympic village is pictured next to the alpine skiing venue at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Yanqing, China, 03 February 2022. EFE-EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The International Olympic Committee can only fulfill its mission by ensuring the participation of all athletes in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics if they overcome their political differences for the "politically neutral" games, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday, a day before the event is set to be officially inaugurated.

The German lawyer-turned sports administrator - who insisted that the event should not become a "tool to achieve political goals" - was delivering the opening speech of the 139th session of the IOC, in the host city of Beijing, in the backdrop of the United States announcing a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics over the human rights situation in China.

"Today we can be happy and proud that apparently this message got through. All the athletes, who have been overcoming great uncertainties in this respect for so long, canmake their dream come true and compete at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," Bach said.

(...)