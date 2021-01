Russian police detained thousands of protesters across the country on Sunday amid demonstrations in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained after he returned to Russia earlier this month from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning.

OVD-Info, which specializes in tracking police detentions in Russia, said at least 4,000 people had been detained so far on Sunday, equalling last weekend's toll during similar demonstrations. EFE-EPA

cae-fss/jt