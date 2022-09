A stranded resident is rescued by workers along the Taehwa River after Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall on the southern coast of South Korea, in Ulsan, South Korea, 06 September 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Waves pound the coast after Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall on the southern coast of South Korea, in Busan, South Korea, 06 September 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Typhoon Hinnamnor, possibly the most powerful storm to ever hit South Korea, has left at least one person missing and thousands evacuated along the southeastern coast during its passage through the country, local authorities reported Tuesday.

Hinnamnor made landfall near Geoje Island, southwest of the country's second-largest city of Busan, at around 4.50 am, several hours earlier than expected, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). EFE