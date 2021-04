A handout photo made available by the Seismic Research of the University of the West Indies (UWI Seismic Research) taken from the observatory of the seismic stations where the smoke and ash released from the La Soufriere volcano can be seen in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 09 April 2021. EFE-EPA/UWI Seismic Research HANDOUT ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS / MANDATORY CREDIT UWI Seismic Research HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Seismic Research of the University of the West Indies (UWI Seismic Research) taken from the observatory of the seismic stations where the smoke and ash released from the La Soufriere volcano can be seen in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 09 April 2021. EFE-EPA/UWI Seismic Research HANDOUT ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS / MANDATORY CREDIT UWI Seismic Research HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Seismic Research of the University of the West Indies (UWI Seismic Research) taken from the observatory of the seismic stations where the smoke and ash released from the La Soufriere volcano can be seen in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 09 April 2021. EFE-EPA/UWI Seismic Research HANDOUT ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS / MANDATORY CREDIT UWI Seismic Research HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Seismic Research of the University of the West Indies (UWI Seismic Research) taken from the observatory of the seismic stations where the smoke and ash released from the La Soufriere volcano can be seen in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 09 April 2021. EFE-EPA/UWI Seismic Research HANDOUT ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS / MANDATORY CREDIT UWI Seismic Research HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a part of a NOAA GOES-East satellite image with smoke coming from La Soufriere volcano on Saint Vincent and Grenadines, 09 April 2021. EFE-EPA/NOAA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A volcano erupted Friday on Saint Vincent, spewing columns of ash up to 6 km in the air and forcing the evacuation of thousands in the north of the Caribbean island.

According to the Seismic Research Unit (SRU) of the University of the West Indies (UWI), in Trinidad and Tobago, the 4,049-foot La Soufrière volcano first erupted in the morning. EFE

co/ssk