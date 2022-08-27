Women stand in line as they wait to receive cash from a counter of the governmental Programme for families in need during floods triggered by heavy rains in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 27 August 2022.EFE/EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

Thousands of people were evacuated in Pakistan’s northwest on Saturday after a season of heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods that have killed almost 1,000 people.

"Thousands of people have been evacuated throughout the day and thousands have been told to evacuate," Muhammed Khan, local administrator of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Nowshera, one of the most affected towns in the northeastern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told Efe.

The official said the water level in the Kabul River that flows across northwestern Pakistan exceeded 250,000 cubic feet per second, making it a "very high flood" for which an alert was issued in the area.

(...)