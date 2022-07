Bordeaux (France), 13/07/2022.- Children sprinkle themself with water from the fountain in the Water Mirror, during a heat wave, in Bordeaux, South Western France,13 July 2022. Following the placement of the Gironde in heat wave orange vigilance by Meteo-France, the alert is valid from 13 July at 2 p.m. until the end of the heat wave episode, indicates the Bordeaux'Äôs town hall. (Francia, Burdeos) EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Turin (Italy), 14/07/2022.- Tourists and inhabitants during a heat wave in Turin, Italy, 14 July 2022. After a short period of respite, Italy is braced for another heat wave. It is the latest in a long series of heatwaves to have hit Italy so far this year. The intense heat has exasperated the nation's severe drought, which is causing massive problems for agriculture and has led to a state of emergency being declared in six northern regions. (Italia) EFE/EPA/Jessica Pasqualon

GUADAPERO (SALAMANCA), 07/15/2022.-View of the entrance to the town of Guadapero (Salamanca), which was evacuated on Friday morning due to the proximity of the flames and the intense smoke.- EFE/Carlos García

BAYONA (PONTEVEDRA), 07/15/2022.- View of the flames in Bardo and Baíña, caused by lightning tonight in the surroundings of Bayona. EFE / Salvador Sas

Morasverdes (Salamanca), Jul 15 (EFEAGRO).- Two new outbreaks in the fire located in Monsagro, in Salamanca, have forced the evacuations of around 400 residents of the municipalities of Morasverdes and Guadapero. EFE/JM GARCÍA

CASAS DE MIRAVETE, 07/15/2022.-View of a helicopter working on the extinction of a fire near Casas de Miravete, which had to be evacuated. EFE/Eduardo Palomo has indicated

CASAS DE LÁZARO (ALBACETE), 07/15/2022.- A helicopter from the fire service works this Friday to extinguish the fire declared in the surroundings of a farm in Casas de Lázaro (Albacete). EFE/Manu

MONSAGRO (SALAMANCA), 07/15/2022.- Flames from the Monsagro fire fanned by changing winds and strong heat in Salamanca. EFE/ J.M. Garcia

Wildfires raging in several countries across Europe on Friday have forced the evacuation of thousands of people as a blistering heat wave sinks its teeth into the region.

The World Meteorological Organization’s Lorenzo Labrador warned Friday that the fires caused by record temperatures would lead to a noticeable deterioration in air quality.

(...)