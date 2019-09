Passengers checking flight information on a display at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Japan, Aug. 15, 2019, as powerful typhoon Krosa lashes through western Japan. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Passengers checking flight information on a display at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Japan, Aug. 15, 2019, as powerful typhoon Krosa lashes through western Japan. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Passengers crowd around a ticket counter at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Japan, Aug. 15, 2019, as powerful typhoon Krosa lashes through western Japan. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Thousands of residents were evacuated from their homes in western Japan on Thursday as the powerful Typhoon Krosa pounded the region with torrential rain and heavy winds.

Local media reported that at least one person died and another 23 were injured in the severe tropical storm. EFE-EPA