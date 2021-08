A handout photo made available by the French Securite Civile show s a firefighting plane water-bombing a fire in Var department, southern France, 17 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SECURITE CIVILE CDIS24 HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the French Securite Civile show firefighters trying to exinguish a fire in the Var department, southern France, 17 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SECURITE CIVILE HANDOUT

Thousands of people, including tourists, were evacuated Tuesday from various campsites in France’s southern Var region as hundreds of firefighters battled a raging wildfire that has consumed over 5,000 hectares.

Some 750 firefighters, four hydroplanes and three helicopters have been sent to control the fire that broke out on Monday afternoon and continues to rage, according to Var local authorities. EFE

ac/mp/jt