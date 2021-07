Filipino motorists ride a three wheeled bicycle along a flooded road in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Thousands of people have been affected by floods across the urban area of Manila, as relentless monsoon rains hammered down on the city and surrounding provinces.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council issued an “Orange Rainfall Warning” for Metro Manila amid heavy rains and flooding. EFE

