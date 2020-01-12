Thousands of people were being evacuated Sunday as authorities in the Philippines raised the alert due to the heightened volcanic activity of the Taal volcano, located on an island some 65 kilometers (40 miles) to the south of the country's capital, Manila.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the threat level from 1 to 3 – on a scale of 5 – after an increase in activity within Taal's crater, resulting in the billowing of a huge plume of smoke that reached heights of around 1 kilometer. EFE-EPA