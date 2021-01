Thousands flout Covid restrictions for Black Nazarene procession

Manila (Philippines), 08/01/2021.- Catholic devotees marking the Black Nazarene feast day participate in a holy mass from a road outside the Quiapo church in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the annual procession of the feast of Black Nazarene, which gathers thousands of Catholic devotees in Manila. Despite the cancellation, various masses will be held in different churches and the image of the Black Nazarene will be displayed for devotees to view at the Quiapo Church in Manila. (Filipinas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

