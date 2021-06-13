General view of a rally against possible pardon to imprisoned Catalan pro-independent leaders, at Plaza de Colon square, in Madrid, Spain, 13 June 2021. Members of Spanish conservative People's Party Party, Ciudadanos (Citizens) Party and far-right Vox party attended the rally, called by Union 78 group, against the possible pardon, granted by central Government, to the convicted members of the so-called 'proces' trial by which Catalan pro-independent leaders where condemned to 13, 12, 11, 10 and nine years imprisonment accused of sedition and, in some cases, embezzlement for holding an illegal independence referendum on 01 October 2017 . EFE/Victor Lerena

A demonstrator wears a Spanish national flag as she attend a rally against possible pardon to imprisoned Catalan pro-independent leaders, at Plaza de Colon square, in Madrid, Spain, 13 June 2021. Members of Spanish conservative People's Party Party, Ciudadanos (Citizens) Party and far-right Vox party attended the rally, called by Union 78 group, against the possible pardon, granted by central Government, to the convicted members of the so-called 'proces' trial by which Catalan pro-independent leaders where condemned to 13, 12, 11, 10 and nine years imprisonment accused of sedition and, in some cases, embezzlement for holding an illegal independence referendum on 01 October 2017 . EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Thousands of people gathered in Madrid Sunday to protest against pardons the Spanish government is poised to grant to 12 Catalan separatist leaders serving sentences of between 9 and 13 years in prison for their roles in an independence referendum.

Police said 25,000 people attended the right-wing protest which was attended by the heads of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado; from the far-right Vox, Santiago Abascal, and Inés Arrimadas, on behalf of the liberal Ciudadanos (Cs).

The possibility of prime minister Pedro Sánchez’s government pardoning the pro-independence leaders of Catalonia has divided Spain between those who see it as a necessary step to improve relations with the region and those who consider it an undue concession to separatists who have shown no remorse and have vowed to continue fighting for independence.

The government of the socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) and the left-wing Podemos is in favor of the pardons, despite dissent from within the coalition, the conservative opposition and the judiciary.

This week, Sanchez said that while he understands the opposition to pardoning the Catalan independence leaders, he urged the country to trust his government and “to work on coexistence.”

“Spanish society needs to move from a bad past to a better future – and that will require magnanimity,” he said.

In an interview published Sunday by the newspaper La Vanguardia, deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo said the pardons are imminent.

She also criticized the attitude of the conservative opposition and those attending the rally on Sunday, since the only viable way forward is to "normalize institutional relations, stop the tremendous confrontation caused by the independence movement and the Spanish right and stabilize the situation". EFE

