Thousands of people protest seven years after the disappearance of the 43 from Ayotzinapa, in Mexico City, Mexico, 26 September 2021. EFE/ Carlos Ramirez

Thousands of people protest seven years after the disappearance of the 43 from Ayotzinapa, in Mexico City, Mexico, 26 September 2021. EFE/ Carlos Ramirez

Thousands of people protest seven years after the disappearance of the 43 from Ayotzinapa, in Mexico City, Mexico, 26 September 2021. EFE/ Carlos Ramirez

Thousands of Mexicans marched Sunday through the capital to demand clarity about the disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa in the southern state of Guerrero seven years since the incident.

As every year, the demonstration started in the emblematic Angel of Independence landmark in Mexico City, led by the students' parents, and passed through the center of the city towards Zocalo square, near the National Palace.

Before leaving, a priest led a mass in honor of the disappeared, whose faces were printed on the banners that their families carry each year.

Demonstrators protested amid chants of "they were taken alive, we want them alive" and some painted on public property.

(...)