Muslim demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the Myanmar military coup, outside the Embassy of Thailand in Yangon, Myanmar, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the Myanmar military coup, outside the Embassy of Thailand in Yangon, Myanmar, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Buddhist monks hold placards during a protest against the Myanmar military coup, outside the Embassy of Thailand in Yangon, Myanmar, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Thousands took Wednesday to Myanmar’s streets in a new day of protest against the recent military coup and the police violence that has cost three deaths, including that of a minor.

In Yangon, the country’s biggest city, the most attended demonstration was that of minority ethnic groups, who, in addition to demanding the end of the military regime and the release of political prisoners, are calling for a federal republic and the end of the current constitution, approved in 2008.EFE-EPA

bir-esj/lds