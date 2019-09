Crew members from Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas cruise ship pack food on Sept. 6, 2019, in the main dining room as part of the company's disaster relief efforts for people in the northern Bahamas devastated by catastrophic Hurricane Dorian. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Bahamas residents wait for a chance to be evacuated at the Bahamas General airport after the passage of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Sep. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

With hardly any water or food and with little electricity after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, thousands of people are now concentrating their efforts on the "odyssey" of trying to leave the Abacos and Grand Bahama islands.

Since the devastating hurricane left the Bahamas late Tuesday, many residents of the country’s second-largest city Freeport, on one of the worst-hit islands Grand Bahama, have been trying to escape the aftermath. EFE-EPA