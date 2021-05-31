Citizens match to reject and call for the end of the "National Strike" and the violence that arises from the demonstrations against the Government, which completed a month, in Medellin, Colombia, 30 May 2021. EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Citizens match to reject and call for the end of the "National Strike" and the violence that arises from the demonstrations against the Government, which completed a month, in Medellin, Colombia, 30 May 2021. EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Citizens match to reject and call for the end of the "National Strike" and the violence that arises from the demonstrations against the Government, which completed a month, in Medellin, Colombia, 30 May 2021. EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Thousands of people marched through several cities of Colombia on Sunday to demonstrate against the protests that have been taking place in the country since Apr. 28 and the roadblocks and violence in which they have resulted.

"We do not support the vandalism or the national strike, it does not represent us," said Claudia, a financial advisor who took part in the march in Medellín, where thousands of people dressed in white and carrying Colombian flags marched behind a banner that read "The blockade is a crime!"EFE

ime-mdc-len/pd/lds