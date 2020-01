Iranian president Hassan Rouhani (R) meeting with the family of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani at his home in Tehran, Iran, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/IRAN PRESIDENT OFFICE HANDOUT

Members of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite armed groups popular mobilization forces carry the pictures of slain Qasem Soleimani, as they stand next to his coffin during a funeral procession in Baghdad, Iraq, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

Iraqi honor guards stand next to the coffin of slain Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis during a funeral procession in central Baghdad, Iraq, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

Members of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite armed groups Popular Mobilization Forces carry the pictures of slain Qasem Soleimani, as they stand next to his coffin during a funeral procession in Baghdad, Iraq, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

Thousands of Iraqis on Saturday took part in the funerals of eight people killed in a US airstrike on Baghdad, among them the powerful commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani.

The funeral processions began at Baghdad’s al-Muthanna airport and headed to al-Kadhimiya, a sacred city for Shiite people, according to Popular Mobilization Forces, a Shiite Iraqi militia whose deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in Friday's strike. EFE-EPA