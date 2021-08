People march towards the Ministry of Development in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Demian Alday Estevez

Hundreds of people participate in a march towards the Ministry of Development, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Demian Alday Estevez

People demonstrates in front of the Ministry of Development in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Demian Alday Estevez

Thousands of protesters marched on Wednesday in Buenos Aires and other parts of Argentina to demand job creation and an increase in social aid to combat rising poverty.

The capital's march, called by social organizations and which blocked the public highway due to its size, ended at the Ministry of Social Development in the center of Buenos Aires.EFE

vd/tw