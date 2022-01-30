Thousands of flights grounds as massive snowstorm hits US east coast

Orleans (United States), 29/01/2022.- Tree branches felled by strong winds partially block a roadway on Cape Cod in Orleans, Massachusetts, USA, 29 January 2022. A winter storm is expected to bring up to 40in (102cm) of snow to the east coast areas of Massachusetts, along with extreme high tides and flooding. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MATT CAMPBELL

Boston (United States), 29/01/2022.- A man jogs along Arlington Street, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 29 January 2022. A winter storm is expected to bring up to 40in (102cm) of snow to the east coast areas of Massachusetts, along with extreme high tides and flooding. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER