More than 3,500 flights were canceled on Saturday due to a huge snowstorm that is striking the east coast of the United States with temperatures well below zero degrees Celsius and strong winds.
Thousands of flights grounds as massive snowstorm hits US east coast
Orleans (United States), 29/01/2022.- Tree branches felled by strong winds partially block a roadway on Cape Cod in Orleans, Massachusetts, USA, 29 January 2022. A winter storm is expected to bring up to 40in (102cm) of snow to the east coast areas of Massachusetts, along with extreme high tides and flooding. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MATT CAMPBELL
Boston (United States), 29/01/2022.- A man jogs along Arlington Street, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 29 January 2022. A winter storm is expected to bring up to 40in (102cm) of snow to the east coast areas of Massachusetts, along with extreme high tides and flooding. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER
Boston (United States), 29/01/2022.- A couple walk across the lagoon in the Boston Public Gardens, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 29 January 2022. A winter storm is expected to bring up to 40in (102cm) of snow to the east coast areas of Massachusetts, along with extreme high tides and flooding. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER
