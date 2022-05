Supporters of Glasgow Rangers takes photos next to a replica of Europa League's Cup on the eve of UEFA Europa League's final game in Seville, southern Spain, 17 May 2022. Glasgow Rangers will face Frankfurt Eintracht at Seville's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. EFE/ Julio Munoz

Supporters of Glasgow Rangers have a drink in a bar on the eve of UEFA Europa League's final game in Seville, southern Spain, 17 May 2022. Glasgow Rangers will face Frankfurt Eintracht at Seville's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. EFE/ Julio Munoz

The first of what authorities expect to be tens of thousands Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers supporters were arriving in Seville on Tuesday on the eve of the Uefa Europa League final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Thousands of German and Scottish football supporters were seen enjoying the May Andalusian heat on Seville’s streets on Tuesday, beers in hand.

Over 50,000 fans of both teams are expected to arrive, some with tickets but the majority without.

(...)