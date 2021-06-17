People walk past a police station which is close to an area of dispute between two gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 16 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

For at least two weeks, more than 1,500 people have been living in a Haitian gym packed to overflowing since an urban war broke out between two gangs for control of the neighborhoods of Martissant and Fontamara, at the southern entrance to Port-au-Prince.

As the days go by, the number of displaced people increases. Babies, children, young people, adults, the elderly and pregnant women spend their days on the floor of Carrefour Sports Center, which hosts the largest group of the nearly 10,000 people who have fled their homes in two weeks of conflict in the capital.

About 60 percent of the displaced wear a mask, but physical distancing is a luxury there, at a time of surging coronavirus infections in the country.