People take part in the LGBT pride march in Budapest on Saturday, 24 July 2021. EFE/EPA/SZILARD KOSZTICZAK HUNGARY OUT

Thousands take part in the LGBT march in Budapest on Saturday, 24 July 2021. EFE/EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT

More than 10,000 people took part Saturday in this capital's annual pride march to show support for Hungary's LGBT community in the face of policies coming from the right-wing government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban that many see as intended to promote intolerance toward sexual minorities.

"All across Europe, all the way from Ireland to Romania, from Portugal to Finland, people are looking at this city today," German member of the European Parliament Terry Reintke told a record crowd in Budapest's Madach Square. EFE

