Thousands of doctors on Tuesday protested across India against popular and controversial yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who heads an empire based on traditional Indian medicine, for his recent statements against modern medicine in the middle of the raging coronavirus pandemic.
Manish Nigam, president of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations of India - the group that had called the protests - told EFE that more than 10,000 health professionals had joined the protests without interrupting their medical work. EFE
daa/ia