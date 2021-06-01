Resident doctors of Safdarjung hospital hold placards as they observe a 'Black Day' at their hostel campus to protest against Indian Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's remarks against allopathic medicines and its practitioners in New Delhi, India, 01 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hold placards as they observe a 'Black Day' at their hostel campus to protest against Indian Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's remarks against allopathic medicines and its practitioners in New Delhi, India, 01 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hold placards as they observe a 'Black Day' at their hostel campus to protest against Indian Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's remarks against allopathic medicines and its practitioners in New Delhi, India, 01 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

A resident doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) holds a placard as he observes a 'Black Day' at their hostel campus to protest against Indian Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's remarks against allopathic medicines and its practitioners in New Delhi, India, 01 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Thousands of doctors on Tuesday protested across India against popular and controversial yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who heads an empire based on traditional Indian medicine, for his recent statements against modern medicine in the middle of the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Manish Nigam, president of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations of India - the group that had called the protests - told EFE that more than 10,000 health professionals had joined the protests without interrupting their medical work. EFE

daa/ia