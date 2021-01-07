Indian farmers participate in the tractor rally to protest against the government's new agricultural laws at the Ghaziabad-Delhi border, Uttar Pradesh state, India, 07 January 2021. EFE-EPA/STR

Thousands of Indian farmers on Thursday launched a massive convoy of tractors towards one of the entry points of New Delhi to protest three laws opening agriculture to the free market, warning that this was a "rehearsal" for an unprecedented march to the capital on the upcoming Republic Day on Jan. 26.

Nearly 2,000 tractors took one of the main highways connecting the city with other major routes after a protest call by major farmers' groups in a show of force after 42 days of continuous protests against the agricultural reforms launched by the government. EFE-EPA

