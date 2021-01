Police officers remove a protester holding a poster showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading 'Freedom for Navalny' during an unauthorized protest in support of Russian opposition leader and blogger Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia, 23 January 2021. EFE-EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian police have arrested over 2,000 people taking part in marches across the country on Saturday in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in custody after being detained upon his return to Russia last week.

Navalny had been in Germany recovering from the poisoning he suffered last year. The opposition leader and the international community suspect the Russian state of being behind the alleged poisoning. EFE-EPA