People take part in an anti-government protest called by singers in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/EDRIS FORTUNÉ

People take part in an anti-government protest called by singers in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/EDRIS FORTUNÉ

People take part in an anti-government protest called by singers in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/EDRIS FORTUNÉ

Thousands of people marched peacefully on Sunday in Port-au-Prince in a protest called by Haitian singers to demand the resignation of the country's president.

The protest was the largest one out of all the demonstrations held since the eruption of the anti-government movement on Sept. 16 and was joined by adults, young people and children from all over the capital’s metropolitan region. EFE-EPA