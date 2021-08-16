About 18,000 police officials and 1,800 unarmed soldiers from Monday began monitoring compliance with lockdown measures in Australia's most populated state, New South Wales (NSW), whose capital city, Sydney, is the epicenter of the current Covid-19 wave.
"Over the next 21 days, the New South Wales community needs to know that we are out there enforcing these health orders to stop the spread of the virus so we can come out of lockdown," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller warned on Monday.EFE
