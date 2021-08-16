Health care workers are seen checking passengers arriving from Sydney at Perth Airport, Perth, Australia, 16 August 2021. EFE-EPA/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A person walks past the NGV in Melbourne, Australia, 16 August 2021. EFE-EPA/DANIEL POCKETT NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

About 18,000 police officials and 1,800 unarmed soldiers from Monday began monitoring compliance with lockdown measures in Australia's most populated state, New South Wales (NSW), whose capital city, Sydney, is the epicenter of the current Covid-19 wave.

"Over the next 21 days, the New South Wales community needs to know that we are out there enforcing these health orders to stop the spread of the virus so we can come out of lockdown," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller warned on Monday.EFE

