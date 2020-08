A woman walks next a doctor protester (R) holding a sign during a protest against the government's medical policy, in front of Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 26 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A doctor protester (L) holds sign during a protest against the government's medical policy, in front of Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 26 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A nurse carries a hospital bed as a doctor protester (not pictured) holds sign during a protest against the government's medical policy, in front of Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 26 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Tens of thousands of doctors, including interns and residents, began a three-day strike in South Korea on Wednesday to protest against the government's plan to increase the number of medical students.

The strike has complicated the fight against Covid-19 at a time when the number of infections has surged in the country. EFE-EPA

