Thousands pay respects to last Soviet leader Gorbachev in Moscow

Moscow (Russian Federation), 03/09/2022.- A woman reacts near the coffin with the body of the late former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev, during farewell ceremony at the Hall of Columns of the House of Trade Unions in Moscow, Russia, 03 September 2022. Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev died on 30 August 2022 at the age of 91 in Moscow Central Clinical Hospital. Gorbachev initiated numerous reforms during his tenure. He signed a nuclear arms treaty with the United States and withdrew the Soviet Union from the Soviet-Afghan war. His policies created freedom of speech and press, and decentralized fiscal policy planning and execution to increase efficiency. Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union, overseeing Russia transition from one party rule to a fragile democracy. Gorbachev will be buried at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow next to the grave of his wife Raisa. (Rusia, Estados Unidos, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

