A general view showing a deserted motorway to the cross-harbour tunnel after anti-extradition bill protesters block off the Kowloon side that links Kowloon with Hong Kong island, during a rally in Hong Kong, China, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Thousands of Hong Kongers returned to the streets on Saturday to express, for the ninth consecutive weekend, their rejection of the controversial extradition bill and call for democratic reforms during a demonstration that wound through some the most important commercial avenues of the former British colony.

From around 16.00 local time (08.00 GMT), the protesters, which numbered as high as 120,000, according to the organizers, gathered in the Mong Kok district, a popular shopping destination and the scene of the confrontations of the pro-democratic protests of 2014.

They changed slogans including "Recover Hong Kong, revolution of the times" and "Monday, strike!", referring to a city-wide strike planned for next Monday.

Upon completing the short route authorized by the police, the marchers spilled over to roads not covered by the agreement and continued to march apparently without any preset destination.

The majority of shops on Nathan Road, a thoroughfare lined with myriad outlets and normally heaving with tourists, were closed. Shortly after 6 pm, some protesters took the unusual move of setting up makeshift barricades to block the Cross Harbour Tunnel in Hung Hom that connects Kowloon with Hong Kong Island.

The crowd occupied all lanes outside the perennially busy tunnel, paralyzing traffic for about an hour.

The flash action apparently reflected a change of tactic of frontline protesters, dominated by young people, after 44 people were charged with rioting on Wednesday for their role in a protest last Sunday that turned violent when thousands of protesters clashed with police near Beijing's representative office in the city.

"With so many people having been arrested, the cost of direct confrontation with the police is too high for us," a 30-year-old black-clad, masked frontline protester who identified himself as Jeff told Efe.

"We now go for more flash actions. Rather than setting up barricades and staying put for hours, we will do more coming and going quickly, making it less easy for the police to catch us."

At 7.30pm, the tunnel reopened and protesters walked back to the adjacent Tsim Sha Tsui district in the direction of Mong Kok. Some activists created makeshift barricades using median barriers dismantled from roads.

"No one knows what's next. We will improvise," Jeff said.

The Saturday protest came a day after thousands of civil servants took the unprecedented step to attend a civil servant rally calling for the top administration to listen to people.

More protests are in the pipeline for the anti-government movement that began in June, sparked by a much-criticized extradition bill proposed by the government that would have allowed fugitives to be extradited from Hong Kong to mainland China.

Two marches will respectively take place on the eastern part of Hong Kong and in the new town of Tseung Kwan O. At the same time, thousands of supporters from Beijing, mostly dressed in white and carrying flags of China, also gathered today to show their support for the local government and the agents.

A large group of protesters gathered outside the Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station. The police said they daubed the building with paint and damaged a vehicle inside the station. At 8 pm, police officers issued a warning telling the protesters to disperse.

The anti-government movement sparked by the extradition bill has plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis since its sovereignty was returned to China in 1997, with escalating tensions leading to clashes between protests and police in protests. Carrie Lam's administration has come under widespread criticism for mishandling the crisis.EFE-EPA

