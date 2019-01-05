President of the Hungarian Trade Union Confederation (MASZSZ) Laszlo Kordas delivers his speech during the anti-government demonstration in front of the Parliament building at Kossuth square, donwtown Budapest, Hungary, 05 January 2019. EPA/Marton Monus

Anti-government demonstrators carry a banner reading "We protest against the slave bill" as they protest in front of the Parliament building at Kossuth square, downtown Budapest, Hungary, 05 January 2019. EPA/Marton Monus

Anti-government demonstrators carry a banner reading: 'We protest against the slave bill' as they march down a street in the city center of Budapest, Hungary, 05 January 2019. EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH

Thousands of people took to the streets of the Hungarian capital Budapest on Saturday in a protest against a new labor law that allows employers to ask employees to work more overtime.

Trade unions, student groups and members of the opposition took part in the protest after the majority Parliament of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing Fidesz party passed a new law.

The new legislation, which has been dubbed the "slave law," allows employers to ask staff to work 400 extra hours instead of 250.

Although overtime is voluntary, unions and other critics consider that those who refuse to accept work could be at risk of being fired.

Local media estimated that some 6,000 people took part in Saturday's march.

Unemployment is at 3.6 percent in Hungary and in recent years skilled young people have been leaving to take on jobs elsewhere.