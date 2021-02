Demonstrators display placards during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 21 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Catholic nuns display placards during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 21 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Catholic supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi display placards during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 21 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Thousands took to the streets Sunday in Mandalay, where two protesters were killed by police a day earlier during a protest against the military junta that took power through a coup earlier this month.

Carrying banners rejecting the military regime, protesters took to some of the central streets of the city, protesting the coup and police violence that cost the lives of two people Saturday and left at least six wounded from gunshots. EFE-EPA