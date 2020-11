Members of the Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh during an anti-France protest at Baitul Mukarram Mosque as they march towards the French Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh 02 November 2020. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka, Nov 2 (efe-epa)- Thousands of supporters of hard-line Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam on Monday demonstrated in Dhaka in the largest protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s supposedly anti-Islam remarks in defending the allegedly blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

Protesters gathered at the northern gate of the capital's Baitul Mukarram national mosque around 10.30 am and marched towards the French embassy before being stopped by the police.