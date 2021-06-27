A person participates in the XLIII edition of the LGBT + march today, through the main avenues of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, 26 June 2021. EFE / Miguel Sierra

Thousands participated Saturday in the the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual Pride march in Mexico City, a spontaneous outing at the streets of this capital that were suddenly covered with the colors of the rainbow.

Although there was a call not to go out on the streets due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the multicolored tide, which for a few hours collapsed the roads that converge on the central Reforma avenue, took over this central artery of the Mexican capital. They demanded rights, equality, non-discrimination, equity and justice. EFE