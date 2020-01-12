A supporter of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha takes a selfie as she takes part in the pro-government 'Dern Cheer Lung' event at Lumpini Park in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 January 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Supporters walk and hold masks of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha as they participate in the pro-government 'Dern Cheer Lung' event at Lumpini Park in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 January 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

The leader of Thailand's Future Forward opposition party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (2-R), and anti-government activists flash the three-finger salute as they take part in the 'Run Against Dictatorship' at a public park in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 January 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai anti-government activists flash the three-finger salute as they take part in the 'Run Against Dictatorship', a political rally event at a public park in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 January 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took part in the so-called "Run Against Dictatorship" early on Sunday at a public park in Bangkok to express their discontent with the Thai administration, while a smaller rival group marched at another park across the city to show their support for the army-aligned government.

The capital’s Wachirabenchathat Park was filled – even before dawn – with runners of all ages participating in the student-organized event named "Wing Lai Lung" (lit. "Run to Oust Uncle") in Thai, a reference to the nickname commonly afforded to sitting Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha, who first came to power in 2014 after leading a military coup d'etat against the democratically-elected government. EFE-EPA