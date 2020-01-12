Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took part in the so-called "Run Against Dictatorship" early on Sunday at a public park in Bangkok to express their discontent with the Thai administration, while a smaller rival group marched at another park across the city to show their support for the army-aligned government.
The capital’s Wachirabenchathat Park was filled – even before dawn – with runners of all ages participating in the student-organized event named "Wing Lai Lung" (lit. "Run to Oust Uncle") in Thai, a reference to the nickname commonly afforded to sitting Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha, who first came to power in 2014 after leading a military coup d'etat against the democratically-elected government. EFE-EPA