A rare and severe snowstorm has swept across parts of Greece and Turkey, leaving motorists stranded on motorways and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.
Storm Elpida hit Greece on Monday, covering Athens in snow in a rare event, with overnight temperatures plummeting to -14 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, flights in Istanbul were also suspended, while over 4,000 people were left stranded on roads across Turkey after snowfall began late last week and has been picking up in recent days.
The city of Antalya, on Turkey's Mediterranean coast known for its beach resorts, saw its first snowfall in 29 years.
