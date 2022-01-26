A view of the snow covered houses in the Gulsuyu district during a snowy winter day in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Drivers take a U-turn on 'National Road' because of the closed road amidst snowfall in Athens, Greece, 24 January 2022. EFE/EPA/VLACHOS ALEXANDROS

The ancient temple of the Parthenon after a snowfall in Athens, Greece, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/GEORGE VITSARAS

A car covered in snow is immobilised at Attiki odos, the Greek capital's biggest ring road, following a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/YIANNIS KOLESIDIS

Firefighiting personnel try to take a car off the snow at Attiki odos, the Greek capital's biggest ring road, following a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/YIANNIS KOLESIDIS

A rare and severe snowstorm has swept across parts of Greece and Turkey, leaving motorists stranded on motorways and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

Storm Elpida hit Greece on Monday, covering Athens in snow in a rare event, with overnight temperatures plummeting to -14 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, flights in Istanbul were also suspended, while over 4,000 people were left stranded on roads across Turkey after snowfall began late last week and has been picking up in recent days.

The city of Antalya, on Turkey's Mediterranean coast known for its beach resorts, saw its first snowfall in 29 years.

