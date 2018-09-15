Indian volunteers take part in a cleanliness drive at the banks of Yamuna River on the occasion of the launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva' or 'Clealiness is Service' campaign in New Delhi, India, 15 September 2018. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian volunteers take part in a cleanliness action at the banks of Yamuna River on the occasion of the launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva' or 'Cleanliness is Service' campaign in New Delhi, India, 15 September 2018. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian volunteer takes part in a cleanliness action at the banks of Yamuna River on the occasion of the launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva' or 'Cleanliness is Service' campaign in New Delhi, India, 15 September 2018. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Thousands of Indians on Saturday joined the Clean India Mission as the government launched a cleanliness drive ahead of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The "Swachhata Hi Seva Movement" (Cleanliness is service) was launched in the presence of officials, politicians, personalities and children across India to give momentum to the Clean India Mission, a campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government four years ago.

"From today till 2nd October, which is Gandhi Jayanti, let us re-dedicate ourselves towards fulfilling Bapu's dream of a Clean India," Modi said in a video conference with almost 20 localities taking part in the mission.

The PM said the Clean India Mission had reached an important stage in which people from all parts of society have come together for the cause of cleaning up the country.

Modi picked up a broom to sweep the floor of a school for poor children in New Delhi, surrounded by people and cameras.

Officials and personalities from all over India also posted pictures of themselves cleaning streets and public areas on social media.

Hundreds of volunteers also participated in the campaign on the banks of river Yamuna, often described as a dead river or sewer and among the most polluted rivers of India.