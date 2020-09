Pro-democracy protesters wave flags on a truck during an anti-government protest at the Royal Ground of Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 September 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy student protester leader Lukmark (R) flashes the three finger salute on a truck during an anti-government protest at the Royal Ground of Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 September 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A pro-democracy protester wearing a Salvador Dali mask from the Netflix series 'Money Heist' gestures during an anti-government protest at the Royal Ground of Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 September 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy protesters gather during an anti-government protest at the Royal Ground of Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 September 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest at the Royal Ground of Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 September 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A pro-democracy protester wearing a mask holds up a placard reading 'Anti coup, no more coup, the 19 September 2006 military coup brought down the country' during an anti-government protest at the Royal Ground of Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 September 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A pro-democracy protester holds a flag in front of a line of police officers during an anti-government protest at the Royal Ground of Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 September 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Pro-democracy protest leader Panupong Jadnok (C) gestures as he enters the gate to Thammasat University during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 September 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thousands of students and opponents to the Thai government gathered on Saturday in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok to demand a reform of the Constitution, the dissolution of the current Parliament and democratic elections.

Police said 5,000 protesters were in attendance by mid-afternoon, but more demonstrators were arriving by the minute to join the peaceful protest. EFE-EPA

