Bulls from the Cebada Gago ranch charge through the streets of Pamplona, Spain on July 11, 2022. EFE/Villar López

Three people were gored during the fifth bull run at the Sanfermines festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona on Monday.

It took the Cebada Gago ranch bulls three minutes and 12 seconds to complete a frantic and dangerous run through Pamplona’s old town. Four other participants were injured — although not gored — during the run, according to provisional figures.

Two of the gorings occurred in the bullring at the end of the run and where the animals will be killed later in the day by bullfighters. Another person was pierced by a bull’s horn in the street.

